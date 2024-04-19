Travis Barker’s Photo of Rocky for Kourtney Kardashian Birthday

Travis Barker shared photos of private moments with Kourtney Kardashian for her 45th birthday, including a cuddly photo with their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together,” the Blink-182 drummer, 48, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 18. “Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together.”

In one photo, a fresh-faced Kourtney, 45, gently smiled at her youngest child as they embraced each other for early morning cuddles in bed. Travis was featured in the following picture, where he held Rocky as he and the Poosh founder shared a kiss in front of a private jet.

Kourtney responded to Travis’ sweet digital birthday card in the comment section, writing, “Husband of my dreams. I love our life!!” The Hulu stars sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also found their brother-in-law’s message adorable and left their own message in the comments.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

“last pic for me,” Kylie, 26, wrote in reference to a TMI bathroom photo of Kourtney, while the Good American founder, 39, dropped a few heart emojis.

Travis Barker/ Instagram

Travis also included photos of Penelope Disick and Reign Disick in the Instagram carousel, whom Kourtney shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The Lemme founder’s eldest child, Mason Disick, was not included as the teen remains off of social media.

Travis, for his part, shares kids Landon Barker and Alabama Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kim Kardashian also celebrated her older sister’s big day online. However, fans slammed the Skims founder, 43, for her photo choice of herself with Khloé and Kourtney rocking black bikinis on the beach as they implied it was unflattering.

“Now you know she’s not going to like this photo … lol it’s her bday Kim … lol,” an Instagram comment under Kim’s post.

All the while, Kourtney was a fan of the snapshot and replied to the backhanded comment.

“I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids … and the memories to last forever!” she wrote. “And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and little baby boy.”

Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky in November 2023. The couple shared the first photos of their little one the following month, though they didn’t fully reveal his face. While they are keeping public photos of Rocky to a minimum, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hasn’t shied away from sharing her postpartum wellness hacks.

After returning home from a family trip to Turks & Caicos earlier this month, Kourtney started to get under the weather from constant traveling.

“This filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick,” the reality star wrote via Instagram Stories on April 10 alongside a selfie. “Goodnight!”