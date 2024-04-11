kourtney kardashian drank glass of breast milk while sick

Kourtney Kardashian is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure she’s not sick for the first weekend of Coachella – even if that means drinking her own breast milk.

“This filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick,” the reality star, 44, captioned a selfie posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 10. “Goodnight!”

Kourtney is still breastfeeding and pumping after giving birth to her son Rocky in November 2023. The proud mom will be attending Coachella in support of her company Poosh’s event at the music festival. For the second year in a row, the wellness brand will be hosting Camp Poosh in the desert.

kourtneykardash/Instagram

With Camp Poosh kicking off on Thursday, April 11, Kourtney was already in town earlier in the week. Her bedtime selfie was seemingly taken from her Palm Springs home, as she posted photos from the backyard before heading to sleep.

Camp Poosh will allow a group of hundreds of influencers to stay in a 40-acre estate for three nights during the first weekend of Coachella. “[It] will create the ultimate, nostalgic summer camp experience with DJs, camp activities, exclusive Camp Poosh merch, immersive activations, pre-festival glam, a variety of Poosh-style food trucks and bar activations, plus festival prep and recovery,” a press release revealed.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Kourtney has consumed her own breast milk. In fact, she did it after having her first child, Mason Disick, in 2009. “Kourt just admitted that she tasted her own breast milk,” Khloé Kardashian tweeted in 2010. “Ummm TMI.”

The Lemme founder has been open about how much she’s loved breastfeeding her four children. “[I] love that it’s natural and what your body is made to do,” she said after Mason’s birth. “[I] love the benefits for his body and mine. I find it to be such an amazing womanly thing.”

In 2020, she revealed that she’s “never” used formula to feed her babies, but admitted that even she has struggled to breastfeed. “It’s not so easy,” she said. “I remember the first month being the hardest. There is pain involved. The latching, once I figured that out, then it was pretty easy, easier for me, but there was pain.”

After welcoming Rocky, Kourtney gave fans a peek into her breastfeeding journey by revealing the snacks she eats for “optimal breast milk supply.” Her feast included hot coconut milk, dried mulberries and walnuts. She also shared a photo of herself pumping breast milk on March 13 as part of an Instagram photo dump, which was captioned, “That’s life.”