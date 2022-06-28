Cedars-Sinai hospital via ambulance with wife Travis Barker has been rushed to Los Angeles’ famedhospital via ambulance with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

The couple first arrived at West Hills Hospital near their Calabasas home on the morning of Tuesday, June 28, but it was determined he needed more additional care and was taken to Cedars by the afternoon, TMZ reported.

Travis’s daughter Alabama Barker , whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler , shared an Instagram Story after the news of her dad’s hospitalization broke, asking fans, “Please send your prayers.”

Travis has been relatively quiet on social media for nearly a week. Six days ago on June 22, he posted an Instagram photo holding a puppy and noting in the caption, “I like dogs more than people.” He had not shared anything via his Instagram Stories within 24 hours of his hospitalization.

Kourtney and Travis did not appear to have attended her sister Khloé Kardashian‘s 38th birthday dinner on Monday, June 27, the evening before the Blink-182 drummer’s hospitalization. While sister Kim Kardashian and other family members shared Instagram Stories videos from the event, including their mom Kris Jenner giving a tipsy toast to the birthday girl, neither Travis nor Kourtney were seen in the social media posts and did not share any photos or video from the party themselves.

Kourtney recently battled her second case of COVID-19, revealing on her Poosh.com website on June 23 that she had tested positive but had since recovered. She shared tips with readers about the most helpful ways she dealt with the virus. They included a touchless thermometer, essential oils, vitamins and hydration.

Travis and Kourtney recently celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary after tying the knot in Portofino, Italy, on May 22. They were surrounded by friends and family as they said their “I do’s” at the medieval castle Castello Brown. The pair remained in Italy after their guests flew home for an extended honeymoon, eventually flying back to Los Angeles on May 27. After their marriage, Kourtney changed her Instagram bio to reflect her new name, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, though it’s unclear if she has changed her name legally.