IG official! Kourtney Kardashian changed her Instagram name after exchanging vows with Travis Barker for the third time on Sunday, May 22.

“Kourtney Kardashian Barker,” her social media moniker reads.

The newlyweds got married in a classic and extravagant Italian wedding surrounded by their closest friends and family. Travis, 46, and the POOSH.com founder, 43, said “I Do” at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, followed by a reception filled with food and dancing.

Shutterstock

An insider previously told Life & Style that the four-day wedding celebrations was “the most magical weekend of all time.”

“There was a man making fresh cannoli, pastas made-to-order and the most amazing foods and desserts,” the source gushed over the big day. “Everyone was just enjoying the sunshine and the Italian spring breeze. Windows open everywhere, smells of lemon and the salt from the sea.

Although the guest-list was very small, some family members chose not to attend the destination wedding — that cost an estimated $4 million … including the fashion, of course. An insider previously told In Touch that Rob Kardashian did not attend the nuptials because he is a “very private person.” However, siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were all in attendance.

“He knew that the wedding would be on the world stage,” the source explained of Kourtney’s brother. However, he will still be able to be a part of the love-fest because Kourtney and Travis are planning to have another reception.

“There are lots of people that they still have to celebrate with in L.A. and want to do a big party in L.A. with friends and family who couldn’t make it,” the insider continued.

The pair legally tied the knot at the Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, In Touch confirmed at the time. “Till death do us part,” The Kardashians star captioned her May 16 Instagram carousel.

Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell and the Blink-182 drummer’s father, Randy Barker, were the only people in attendance to act as legal witnesses for the nuptials. They had an old school “celebration” by cruising off in a classic lowrider Convertible with a “Just Married” sign on the rear of the car where the empty cans were tied.