Caught in the act! Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, shared a rare moment of PDA during Khloé Kardashian’s 38th birthday party on Monday, June 27.

The birthday girl’s sister Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share several photos and videos from the bash. In one clip, Kim, 41, showed off her outfit before quickly pointing the camera at Kris, 66, and Corey, 41.

The pair were seen sharing a quick kiss as they wrapped their arms around each other and swayed back and forth to Doja Cat‘s “Kiss Me More.” Kris and Corey’s appearance was quickly cut short when Kim turned the camera back to herself.

The Kardashians and the talent manager have been in a relationship since 2014. Despite their longtime romance, Kris has admitted that she doesn’t plan to marry Corey.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well. So, I don’t know. You never know … I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt’s [Russell] book … You know, I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?” Kris said in a 2017 interview on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show.

However, the businesswoman has never been shy about gushing about her boyfriend. “He’s the greatest guy, and he’s just an amazing support system for me,” she said during a March 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine.

Prior to Kris’ romance with Corey, she was married to Caitlyn Jenner for 22 years before calling it quits in October 2013.

In addition to the rare PDA moment, the Skims founder also posted clips of Kris admitting she was tipsy while giving a speech about Khloé. “I know I’m a little wasted,” the momager began. “But what I wanted to say is that I am so f–king in love with you.”

“Listen,” Kris continued as other guests laughed in the background. “I just want to say how much I love you – and I’ve had way too much to drink.”

Later in the night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has more luck finding the words to express her feelings about the Good American founder. “You’re so amazingly beautiful,” she said. “You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You’re the person always looking to the left … we’re here because we love you.