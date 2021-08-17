The sun, the sand and a margarita in hand! Kourtney Kardashian shared a number of dreamy photos from her Mexican getaway with boyfriend Travis Barker.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, who took their romance public in February, went on vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend. While there, Kourtney and Travis enjoyed the gorgeous landscape and indulged in some cocktails.

While the A-list lovebirds have traveled a bunch since getting together — including with their families — this marks the pair’s first trip on an airplane. In 2008, Travis was involved in a near-fatal plane crash on a flight headed to Los Angeles that resulted in the death of four passengers. He and friend Adam Goldstein, known as DJ AM, were the only survivors. Sadly, DJ AM died the following year of a drug overdose.

“When I jumped through the emergency exit when the plane blew up, I was in such a hurry to exit the plane I jumped right into the jet, which is full of fuel,” the music producer recalled during an interview with Joe Rogan in 2018.

In the years following his accident, Travis chose not to fly again. However, he remained hopeful that one day he would be able to. “I could die riding my skateboard. I could get in a car accident. I could get shot. Anything could happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of airplanes?” the father of two, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, told Men’s Health in May.

When asked if he would ever fly again, Travis said, “I have to … I want to make the choice to try and overcome it.”

Kourtney, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, and the Grammy Award nominee obviously traveled to Cabo San Lucas in style. The couple was spotted boarding Kylie Jenner‘s private jet, a.k.a. Kylie Air, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Mexican getaway.