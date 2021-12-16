Mind your business. Tori Spelling isn’t here for adults who make negative comments about her children’s appearance on social media.

“When grown adults pick apart your child’s physical appearance, like, what are you doing? This is easy [not to do,]” Tori, 48, exclusively tells In Touch. “I have to admit, I’ll go on their account just to see, who is this person? And they have kids! It’s a mom!”

The Messiness star and husband Dean McDermott share five children: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4. She’s also a stepmom to Dean’s son Jack, 23, whom he shares with ex Mary Jo Eustace.

“I hate this one,” Tori continues about comments she’s received online. “All of my sons have long hair. It’s not me saying, ‘I’m not going to [let them] cut it.’ I’m going to let them make their own choices. They want it long, great! If they cut it, sure! But saying, ‘Oh, you have to cut your kids’ hair. Boys shouldn’t have long hair.’ Oh, my God, [it’s like the] fifties.”

This isn’t the first time the Beverly Hills 90201 has called out trolls who feel safe bullying her children from a distance.

“Our family has always been big on talking and communicating,” Tori told Us Weekly in September 2019. “That’s really important to me, to communicate with my kids. … It is hard to shield them from social media and what they see out there, but they’re really good about it, and they know that people are really mean. They know when they see something that’s negative — that people can be bullies.”

Dean, 55, who also has no issue letting their kids be who they are — and even let his daughter Hattie dye her hair purple in the past — stated that their children found compassion for people who feel the need to leave such negative comments.

“[The kids say], ‘That’s awful.’ They always say to me, ‘That person must not feel great about themselves if they have to say that about somebody they don’t even know.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re brilliant and you’re so young.’ It’s awesome,” he told the outlet.

In January 2019, Dean spoke with son Liam about bullying after the family was body-shamed at a movie premiere.

“I said, ‘Look buddy — [there are] some sick people in the world … and they need to say bad things about people. Think about it, son. You have a busy life. You have school, you got sports,” Dean said on his podcast, “Daddy Issues,” following the incident.

“Do you think you have time to go on Instagram, scroll through the people that you’re following and make a negative comment about somebody?’” He added. “I said, ‘No, you don’t. You don’t, and if you did, you’d fill your time with something else. So think about how sick these people are that they have to do that.’”