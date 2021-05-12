Dean McDermott’s Quotes About His Sex Life With Wife Tori Spelling Will Make You Blush — See Them All

No shame! Dean McDermott isn’t afraid to spill the dirty details about his sex life. The Chopped Canada star began sharing his sexcapades during his “Daddy Issues” podcast with cohosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris. From sex toys to lube, the 54-year-old doesn’t mind the world knowing what happens behind closed doors with his wife, Tori Spelling.

While Dean often spills NSFW secrets on their relationship, he claims Tori is fine with it.

“She’s my biggest supporter, and as racy as some of the shows have been, she still supports me 150 percent. God bless her,” the host told Us Weekly in October 2019. “I mean, if you’re not real, then you know you’re faking it. And people are going to see that and our relationship is for real. Our kids are for real, our life is for real. We just put it out there.”

The handsome hunk shares five children with Tori — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, Beau. The actor also has an adult son named Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he was married to from 1996 to 2006. Tori was previously married to Charlie Shanian from 2004 to 2006.

Dean and Tori met on the set of Lifetime’s Mind Over Murder movie in 2005, but both were married to other people at the time.

“It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a wedding ring,” Tori admitted in her 2008 memoir, sTORI Telling. “And — oh, yeah — I had a husband too. It was fun to flirt, but I knew nothing would happen … But: Dean and I went to a bar after dinner. And we spent the night at the Cartier Place. The following day when I woke up next to Dean, I had no regrets. Something was really wrong with my marriage. Not only because I slept with this guy — though that certainly wasn’t a positive sign — but because I didn’t regret it.” Less than a year later, the Hollywood stars eloped in Fiji.

Recently, however, the couple sparked split rumors after 15 years of marriage. The longtime couple first tipped off fans that there may be trouble in paradise when the Canada native was left off of the family Christmas card in December 2020. Then, the Beverly Hills 90210 actress was spotted without her wedding ring, which furthered fueled rumors.

That said, by May 2021, the couple seemingly squashed breakup speculation when they were seen packing on the PDA over Mother’s Day weekend. The parents and their kiddos took a trip to an Orange County beach resort where they were photographed smiling and holding hands.

Despite the ups and downs, the couple was seemingly able to work through their issues. Now, they appear more solid than ever.

