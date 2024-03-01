Tori Spelling seemingly attempted to be a hype woman at one of her children’s basketball games, doing a provocative dance and twerking. However, fans slammed her actions when the actress posted the video to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 29.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, wore a white cropped T-shirt that exposed her midsection along with camouflage cargo pants as she jammed out on the basketball court sideline.

“This is so cringe. I’m all about self love and confidence but this is just kind of childish,” one person wrote, as another noted, “Other parents would get in trouble for acting this way around kids.”

“Why doing it at the young kids’ game? Nonsense! Sorry!” one person told Tori. Others wrote, “This is so sad,” “Stop. Just stop,” and, “Trying way too hard … thirsty for attention.”

Several fans told Tori that she shouldn’t have made the moment about herself. “Not about you anymore Your kids are much more important,” one person commented while another added, “You’re a great momma to your kids I’m sure but this is your child’s moment not yours … chill momma.”

Not everyone was on the hate train though, as one fan told Tori, “Dance like nobody’s watching and enjoy life,” while another added, “When you are the most fun mom in the entire place.”

It’s unclear which of Tori’s five children she shares with ex-husband Dean McDermott was playing in the game. A preteen boy was seen shooting a basket behind the True Tori alum. The former couple share Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 6.

Tori posted the video on the same day she was photographed in a Los Angeles park seeming to argue with Dean, 57 It was the first time the two were pictured together since June 2023, prior to him announcing their split after 18 years of marriage.

The Spelling It Like It Is author and her kids reportedly moved into a five-bedroom, three-bath home rental home in Woodland Hills, California, in February, after 2023 saw the brood living out of a motel followed by a rental RV. The two-story home reportedly rents for $15,000 a month, according to ​The Daily Mail.

Tori let fans know in May 2023 that she and her family had to move out of their Hidden Hills, California, home after an “extreme” mold infestation left them ill, causing several trips to an urgent care clinic.

She was then forced to move into a $100 per night motel in Hollywood with her kids in July 2023, after they couldn’t find a new home. “Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” she told a photographer when confronted about her living situation. By then, Dean was no longer living with his family following the split announcement.

Things got worse the following month when Tori and her five children lived out of a rental RV at camp spots in Ventura County.

“As long as we have each other,” the former reality star captioned an August 10, 2023, set of photos of herself and the kids making the best of RV life. She added the hashtags, “priceless memories” and “family time.”

In November 2023, Dean admitted his drinking led to the former couple’s split, revealing he completed a 40-day stint in rehab over the summer. “All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman,” he confessed in an interview with ​The Daily Mail.

The Canada-born actor also shared that he and Tori hadn’t shared a bedroom since 2017 and that he was drunk when he shared the June 17, 2023, Instagram post reading, “It’s with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, [we’ve] decided to go our separate ways,” which he later deleted.

At the time of his interview, Dean told the publication he was living in a sober house. “As long as Dean remains committed [to sobriety], Tori will continue to allow more access to the family,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on February 8, about their kids still maintaining a relationship with their dad.