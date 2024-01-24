Fans were shocked by Tori Spelling’s recent Insta pic — and it wasn’t the R-rated message on her tee. The 50-year-old, always slender, looked alarmingly thin.

Now sources tell In Touch exclusively that the 90210 alum is so stressed out about money issues in the wake of her split from husband Dean McDermott that it’s hurting her health. “You just have to look at Tori to see how much she’s suffering now,” says an insider. “Life has done a number on her.”

Indeed, since May, the mom of five has had to relocate her brood multiple times — including to a cheap motel and an RV — all the while she and Dean, 57, tussle over money. “The stress of trying to keep life going for her kids and give them the same lifestyle as their friends is taking a huge toll,” continues the insider. “She can’t hide it from anyone, including her kids.”

Courtesy of Tori Spelling/Instagram

In fact, the children are so worried about their mom, they’re begging her to eat! “They’ll order her favorite takeout, but she’s got no appetite.”