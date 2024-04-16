Tori Spelling made some NSFW comments about her private parts more than two weeks after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Dean McDermott.

“I had five C-sections, you guys,” Tori, 50, said on the Tuesday, April 16, episode of her “Misspelling” podcast. “So, I have to go on record and brag for a second that my OB-GYN says that I have the lady parts of a 14-year-old, cause it’s intact. And I didn’t do five C-sections on purpose.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shares five kids with Dean, 57: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Tori made the comment about her “lady parts” more than two weeks after she officially filed for divorce from Dean, whom she married in 2006. She listed their date of separation as June 17, 2023, according to legal documents viewed by In Touch on March 29, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Tori also asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their children, and she stated she is open to letting Dean have visitation rights.

While Tori didn’t file the divorce paperwork until March, Dean revealed they had called it quits back in June 2023 in a now-deleted Instagram post. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” the Due South actor captioned a throwback photo of the former couple.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time,” Dean continued. “We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Both Tori and Dean stayed relatively quiet about their split in the following months, though they seemingly confirmed they had split for good when he moved on with girlfriend Lily Calo in October 2023.

The Mistle-Tones actress previously recalled the fight that led to her and Dean’s split during the April 8 episode of her podcast. She said the argument began when he told her something “he knew would really be hurtful to hear,” though she didn’t reveal the exact comment.

Tori explained she became so upset that she “smashed” a loaded baked potato she was making on the kitchen floor and a “guttural scream” came out of her. “It was beast-like. It wasn’t pretty at all,” the California native recalled.

The mother of five then locked herself in their home’s primary bedroom, though a “fired up” Dean started “banging on the door.” He eventually entered the room through an outdoor entrance and was “very upset.” Tori then explained that he asked for a divorce and she agreed to the request.