Tori Spelling proved that not even a divorce can keep her from enjoying a night on the town, and she hit the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet in style. While her outfit had some wondering if she was red carpet-slaying or award show failing, it was Tori’s weight loss that had people talking.
The mom of five rocked a crop top and loose-fitted pants to the star-studded evening. When it comes to her kids, Tori asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody in her divorce filing from Dean.
5 of 5
Mona Lisa Smile
Tori might be going through a personal rough patch, but she dazzled on the carpet while showing off a trim figure.