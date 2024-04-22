Tori Spelling might be in the middle of her split from Dean McDermott, but it is her romance with former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green that she’s talking about these days.

While chatting with 90210 alum Shannon Doherty on the Monday, April 22, episode of her “misSpelling” podcast, Tori, 50, revealed that Brian, 50, was “the first love of [her] life” and revealed that their characters’ plot points got intertwined with their personal lives.

“The lines just got so blurred,” Tori told Shannon, 53, specifically noting Donna Martin and David Silver’s wedding episode and how she and Brian wrote their own vows for their characters.

Though Tori and Brian’s relationship off camera didn’t last, the Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood alum shared that she and Brian still share a close friendship.

“You know how close Brian and I are. I tell him everything. We’re brother and sister and best friends … so close. We can have that connection,” Tori said, before sharing that she even confided in Brian about her messy split from Dean, 57.

“Recently, we were talking about my situation and being in love and being crushed, being hurt, and moving on and now being single and the next chapter in my life,” Tori shared about her current dynamic with Megan Fox’s ex. She even pondered with Brian if she was in love with Dean at all. “I made some commentary, like, ‘No, I was in love. Maybe I wasn’t in love. I’m not sure. No one’s broken my heart since you,’” Tori lamented.

In return, Brian has supported Tori as she’s overcome personal hurdles, including her divorce from Dean and her financial woes.

Ron Davis/Getty Images

In a previous episode of “misSpelling,” Tori shared more details about what really happened between her and Dean, opening up about an explosive fight they had that resulted in their June 2023 split.

“This guttural scream came out of me,” Tori said in the April 8 episode, claiming that Dean said something to her that “he knew would really be hurtful to hear.”

While she didn’t elaborate on his exact comments, Tori maintained that the interaction was “beast-like. It wasn’t pretty at all.” Brian, however, has continued to help his former costar navigate the choppy waters.

“He’s been so great and such a champion. At times he gives me such inspiring words of ‘you can do it professionally and personally,’” Tori shared of the Desperate Housewives alum, before turning her attention to Brian’s current relationship with fiancée Sharna Burgess.

“It’s been 30 years. We’re just friends. I love his fiancée,” Tori said of the Dancing With the Stars professional. “It’s not that. But if he says something to me, I get so flustered and riled up.”