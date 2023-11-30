Tori Spelling is working hard to protect her kids after her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, revealed that his drinking led to the end of their marriage during a bombshell interview.

“The interview took Tori off guard,” a source told Us Weekly about Tori, 50, in an article published on Thursday, November 30. “It was a lot of personal information about their family. Tori’s been very protective of the kids, given Dean’s rages and outburst.”

Five months after he announced their split via Instagram in June, Dean, 57, broke his silence on their divorce in a candid interview with The Daily Mail published on November 15.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” he explained. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

The Due South actor continued, “That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

Dean then admitted that his alcohol abuse “petrified” Tori and their kids. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2006, share kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. Additionally, Dean is the father to son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

“It’s going to be living the rest of my life making amends,” he said during the interview.

Dean credited the Beverly Hills, 90210 star for pushing him to go to treatment for his addiction after he announced their split on social media while drunk. Once he completed his time in rehab, Tori also helped him get into a sober living facility in L.A. The Chopped Canada host is still living in the facility.

The Open Range actor also revealed during the interview that he hasn’t been in contact with his kids since he began his 40-day stint in rehab in June. While he said he communicates with Tori via text, Dean said he was hopeful that he can reunite with their children soon.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

“Tori’s happy that Dean got the help that he’s needed,” an insider exclusively told In Touch about the situation. “But she wonders why he couldn’t do it sooner to keep their family and their marriage intact.”

The source added that Dean’s behavior terrified Tori and she would frantically check on him after he passed out while drinking.

“Tori understands that an addict can only help himself when he’s ready,” the insider continued. “But it’s sad that it coincided with the end of their marriage.”

Despite the hardships that came from the end of their marriage, the source noted that “Tori is strong” and insisted that “she’ll be fine.”