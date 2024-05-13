Tori Spelling Honors Mom Candy on Mother’s Day After Drama

Tori Spelling took a moment to honor her mom, Candy Spelling, on Mother’s Day with a sweet tribute.

“Happy Mother’s Day @candyspelling [love] u,” Tori, 50, captioned a series of photos she uploaded to her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 12.

The pictures included several throwback photos of Candy, 78, and the Beverly Hills 90210 star as a child. Little Tori ​could be seen wearing a formal dress in one and the actress wrote, “The flower doesn’t fall far from the bush … yup, think on that one,” alongside the image. Another showed Tori wearing a daisy-patterned black dress which ​she captioned, “I still stand by this look. The wildflower and me rise.”

“Thank you for teaching me strength and resilience mommy (and, how to set a proper dinner party table and always how to spot a fake purse [laughing emoji]),” Tori concluded.

Tori and Candy have been involved in their fair share of drama over the years. Fans were shocked to learn that Tori and her five kids were bunking in an RV for $100-a-night after her split from ex Dean McDermott. Candy came under fire from fans for not helping her daughter at the time, as Tori’s living situation was revealed the same day Candy posted photos of her $47 million penthouse condominium, showing how her roses on the balcony were in full bloom.

However, a source exclusively told In Touch on August 3, 2023, that Candy felt like it was Tori’s responsibility. While the insider revealed that Candy paid for Tori’s kids’ tuition and clothes, she didn’t step up to pitch in for better digs.

Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images

“The feeling is Tori got herself into this situation,” the source said. “She should get herself out.”

The following day, after being bombarded with fans slamming ​her for not helping, the Broadway producer turned off her Instagram comments.

Tori’s father, Aaron Spelling, was a prolific TV producer who had a net worth of more than $600 million upon his death at the age of 83 in 2006. He left almost his entire estate to Candy, while Tori only received $800,000. Candy later claimed, during an interview with The New York Times in 2014, that Tori’s relatively small inheritance was due to her habit of “overspending.”

“She would close a store spending $50,000 to $60,000,” Candy told the publication about Tori, adding, “I never did anything like that. She just went crazy.”