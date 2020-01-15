Honesty hour! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took to the comments on Instagram on Tuesday, January 14, to reveal how she bounced back after giving birth to Lilah, and her answer was refreshing.

“Welcome to the world cousin Bode! We love you so much already! [Jeremy Roloff] and [Audrey Roloff] y’all make cute babies!!” Tori, 28, captioned the sweet post. She added the hashtags “#roloffroundup,” “#twinningagain” and “#foreverlosingsocks.” LOL.

In the comments, one surprised fan asked, “Umm, how do you both look like you didn’t even just have babies?!” In response, the mother of two said, “Spanx, girl. Lots of Spanx.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Zach Roloff and his wife announced the birth of baby No. 2, their first daughter, on November 21, just two days after welcoming her into the world. “Lilah Ray Roloff. Born on November 19th at 6:52 p.m. 8 pounds 9 ounces. 18 1/2 inches long,” she gushed on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy, and Auj welcomed their baby boy less than two months later. “He is here!!! Bode James Roloff. 9.2 pounds, 21 inches. Born on his due date, 1/8/2020, at 7:36 p.m.,” the proud mom captioned several photos of their bundle of joy on January 10.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

So, did the two ladies plan on getting pregnant at the same time? Nope! In the same string of comments, one user asked, “Did you guys plan on your kids being so close in age? I just love it 😊 Congrats to both of you!!!!!” to which Tori answered, “No, but apparently God did.”

We can’t wait to watch these two cuties grow up together!

