Everyone knows welcoming a newborn is no easy task, especially on the mother’s body. Tori Roloff took to Instagram soon after giving birth to her daughter, Lilah Ray, to share one of her biggest post-birth fears.

“Y’all are so sweet for wishing me well,” Tori, 28, wrote to her followers on Saturday, December 7, after previously sharing she was feeling under the weather. “I’m good. I let too much time pass in between feedings last night. For those breast-feeding mamas you know … mess your whole body up. Just so thankful it wasn’t mastitis. I’m legit terrified to get that haha,” she wrote. “Feeling better though!! Thank you for your sweet notes!” she added.

We don’t blame the reality star of being frightened of mastitis after her sister-in-law Audrey Roloff suffered a bad case of inflamed breast tissue following the birth to her daughter in September 2018. “Since delivering Ember, I struggled with mastitis on and off. I was severely engorged. On top of that, Ember had a really severe tongue tie that we had to get surgically fixed about two or three weeks after she was born. Before that, I was having a lot of blistering and bruising,” Aubrey, also 28, shared on her Instagram Story at the time.

According to WebMD, mastitis can be caused by a variety of factors but the ones which stand out are waiting too long in between breast-feeding sessions or failing to empty the breast completely of milk. No wonder why Tori was nervous! It can happen at any time while a mother is breast-feeding but is most likely to occur within the first few weeks to six months after giving birth. It can cause a lot of pain to the affected breast and can cause flu-like symptoms.

Despite Tori’s false alarm, the new mom of two has been enjoying life with her new addition. Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, welcomed Lilah Ray on November 19, and it seems like her son, Jackson, is adjusting well to having a little sister. The 2-year-old was seen showering his sister some kisses, giving us all baby fever! Wishing Tori the best of luck on her breast-feeding journey.