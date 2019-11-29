We thought we couldn’t be more obsessed with Jackson Roloff, but that was before he became a big brother. Now that parents Tori and Zach Roloff have brought baby No. 2 home, things are about to get a whole lot cuter. On Tuesday, November 26, the new mom of two gave fans their first glimpse into what life in the Roloff household is going to be like. The Little People, Big World star revealed that she had the “perfect night” with her two tiny tots as they worked on their art and the art of the snooze respectively. And just look how good Baby J’s painting came out! See what we mean about being obsessed?

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram