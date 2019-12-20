Back off, haters! Tori Roloff shared photos and videos from a Christmas light display she went to with her husband, Zach Roloff, and their son, Jackson Roloff, and quickly got ahead of any parent-shamers in the caption of one of the clips. “Looking at all the Christmas lights!” she wrote on a video of her son admiring them with his head outside of their car. “Before everyone freaks out,” she added in the Instagram Story caption, “We’re going 2 MPH on a closed track. Everyone lets their kid hang out the window.”

Tori, 28, also shared a video where she explained to her son that one of the light displays was two turtle doves and a clip in which Jackson tried to explain that what he was seeing was “Like Anna and Elsa,” from the Frozen Disney franchise. Too cute!

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The Little People, Big World mom — who recently gave birth to a daughter named Lilah — posted a photo of Zach, 29, and their son taking in the lights together in the front seat of their vehicle. As a final update, she posted a shot of herself holding Jackson as both of them gave the camera cheesy grins. Seems like the whole gang really enjoyed the holiday outing, and Tori wrote on the photo of her boys, “Such a fun night with the family.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

This is far from the first time Tori has gone after mommy-shamers, although she often does it after the fact. On December 15, 2018, she took to Instagram to address parent shaming in a statement that began, “Lately I have been getting a lot of negative comments and feedback on my social media. I don’t usually take things to heart because I know I can’t please everyone but I had to bring this up. Mom-shaming is a real thing and it’s not cool.”

“I get it all the time because I put my tactics out there and I try to be as honest about my life as possible,” she added. “But for some reason lately I’ve been getting a lot of people bashing my mom-isms or how I do things in my home. I don’t want my social media to go there. This is a place where I like to be as positive as possible … We’re all doing the best we can and that’s all we can do. I love my son and my family unbearably and I do what I think is best for them. So please — be kind to each other. There are people behind your screens and you never know what a person is walking through.”

In other words, worry about yourselves, trolls! Jackson had a blast and Tori and Zach have got this.