Tom Brady Admits the Jokes at His Roast Affected His Kids

Tom Brady has some regrets about Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time — namely, the jokes that had an impact on his kids.

“I liked when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,” the retired NFL quarterback, 46, said on the Tuesday, May 14, episode of “The Pivot Podcast” with Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder. “I didn’t like the way they affected my kids.”

After participating in the live event on May 5, which saw comedians like Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross and Andrew Schulz, fellow athletes like Rob Gronkowski and Peyton Manning and special guest celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Ben Affleck, take jabs at Tom, the football star said he probably would not sign on for anything else like this in the future.

“It’s the hardest part about … like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world,” Tom continued.

“It makes you in some ways a better parent going through it,” he said. “Sometimes you’re naive. You don’t know. When I signed up for that … I love when people are making fun of me. I always said when I was going through the Deflategate stuff that I watched three things on TV: Premiere League soccer, golf and comedy shows. Every time I turned on SportsCenter it was like, are you f–king kidding me? I just want to laugh. I wanted to do the roast because Jeff Ross became somebody I knew. But you don’t see the full picture all the time.”

While the roast included plenty of lighthearted jokes about Tom’s football career, there were also some jabs aimed at his marriage to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, their subsequent divorce and her relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. Though Tom did not specify if these were the jokes that “affected” his children, he said the roast gave him a “good lesson” in parenting. The NFL star shares son ​Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Gisele, 43, as well as son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. At the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun. If we’re not laughing about things, we’re crying. We should have more fun. What do we love? We love laughing in the locker room. Let’s do more of that and love each other and celebrate other people’s success,” he concluded.

Tom’s admission about his kids comes days after a source exclusively told In Touch that Gisele was upset with her ex-husband over the roast.

”Gisele isn’t just furious with the people who roasted Tom and made fun of her, she’s livid with Tom for even agreeing to doing it,” the insider said on May 6. “He knew the jokes would be cruel and aimed at his marriage and at her, but he did it anyway. She blames Tom for not even taking her or their children into consideration.”

The source concluded, “The jokes hit below the belt and they made it look like Gisele cheated, which she’s been desperately trying to deny. I know she has a temper and I’m sure she called Tom and let him have it.”