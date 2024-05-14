Comedian Andrew Schulz weighed in on Kim Kardashian’s demeanor at the Tom Brady roast and claimed she was like a “robot” during the three-hour event.

“What I would say about Kim is that she’s striking. She’s perfectly symmetrical, like, you look at her and you’re like, ‘Wow!’” Andrew, 40, said during the May 9 episode of the “Flagrant” podcast. “But I’ve never seen somebody be so disassociated in my life.”

The Schulz Saves America star even admitted that if somebody told him that the Skims founder, 43, was controlling a look-alike robot to tell it what to say, he would believe it.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was one of the many star-studded attendees at Tom’s Netflix special roast alongside Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski and Nikki Glaser on May 5.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” Kim began her bit. “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were. And I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape.”

Instead of laughter, the crowd rumbled in boos and Kim simply made a straight face before proceeding.

During the “Flagrant” podcast episode, Andrew revealed that the Kardashians star received more than just the taunting noise from the audience.

“Kim’s up, she’s doing her set – she’s almost at the end of her set and then this guy just in the stands out of nowhere just goes, ‘Bitch!’” Andrew recalled.

Shortly after the roast premiered, a source told Us Weekly that the aspiring lawyer was “unfazed” by the haters.

“Kris [Jenner] always taught her kids that they need to have very thick skin in order to handle the criticism that comes with the fame. So this was nothing new and nothing Kim couldn’t take,” a source told the outlet on May 9. “Kim thought she handled the whole situation really well and doesn’t have any regrets about participating whatsoever. She would definitely do it all over again. Kim felt like even though some of the jokes about her were brutal, it was still all in good fun.”

That said, Nikki, 39, who won the roast amongst fans, revealed that Kim texted her after the roast and deemed her experience as “abuse.”

“Kim Kardashian DMed me on the way in. She said, ‘You killed it on the roast,’ pretty much,” the stand-up comedian said on the Monday, May 13, episode of the “We’re Here to Help” podcast. “I wrote back, ‘Kim, oh my god. I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you, ‘You f–king killed, girl. Which was no surprise after your SNL monologue, which was elite. You are so talented. Thank you so much for writing me. It was so nice.’”

The founder returned the sweet compliments, adding, “I don’t know how you do this — it’s abuse lol.”