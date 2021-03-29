Another perspective. Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout McKinney’s mother, Sharon Bookout, shared a cryptic message on Twitter amid the firing drama involving her daughter’s ex Ryan Edwards.

“It didn’t take a day to do the damage. It won’t take a day to undo it,” Sharon wrote on March 25, marking the end of her 7-month social media hiatus. She appeared to react to the ongoing visitation turmoil surrounding Ryan and Maci’s son, Bentley, adding, “It takes a lot of hard work and time to regain trust and forgiveness. Some people just don’t wanna do the work.”

Prior to this message, Sharon last posted on the platform in July 2020.

Maci, 29, and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have been battling it out with Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), as well as his parents, Larry and Jen Edwards, over time spent with the former flames’ 12-year-old son.

In a recent teaser clip for a new TMOG episode, Ryan, 33, dropped a telling hint about his falling out with Maci amidst their coparenting disputes. “I feel like you’re getting lied to, buddy,” the MTV personality told Bentley in one emotional scene.

Meanwhile, Maci has repeatedly denied having any involvement in Ryan and Bentley’s strained relationship, turning to Twitter on several occasions to fire back at his claims against her.

The season 9 reunion has yet to air, but many reports confirm there will be a showdown between Maci and Ryan’s families. Ryan’s father, Larry, shocked fans when he announced they were allegedly fired from the series after filming the action-packed special. “We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable,” Larry told The Sun on March 24.

At the time, Mackenzie and Ryan’s futures on the franchise were unknown. However, hours later, Mackenzie said they were also allegedly given the boot during an interview on the “Without a Crystal Ball“ podcast. “They said that when [Maci] didn’t fulfill her obligations or like basically didn’t have enough content, that they [would] call us back,” the reality star, 24, claimed. “Maci’s agent went above [producers’] heads and went to Viacom.”

On March 26, Ryan broke his silence about their alleged firing and revealed he wasn’t paying any mind to it. “I really haven’t given MTV much thought now that I have my own fabrication shop,” the 16 & Pregnant alum told The Sun.

Viewers will see how it all plays out in upcoming episodes.

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

In Touch reached out to MTV, Viacom and Maci’s team for comment on the firings, but did not hear back by the time of publication.