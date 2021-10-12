Stepping up to the plate. Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout opened up about how her husband, Taylor McKinney, is supporting her and her son from a previous relationship, Bentley Edwards, as Maci continues to struggle with PTSD after she witnessed a scary shooting at a local gas station.

“Our family schedule is complicated since the kids are on three different teams and go to three different schools,” Maci, 30, says in an In Touch exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, October 12, episode. “On top of that, my anxiety from the gas station shooting is not getting better.”

In another scene, Maci opened up to a friend about how Taylor, 32, has been helping her and their family. At the time, Taylor was bonding with Bentley at his baseball practice. Her friend then asked how Maci gets alone time with Taylor now that they are juggling such a busy family schedule.

“Taylor typically takes Bentley and I take Jade. To be honest, we used to like, switch,” Maci explained to her pal. “Like, he would take Jade sometimes, I would take Bentley sometimes, and then whoever we took that morning, we would pick up. But then the shooting happens. So, I don’t take Bentley to school at all because that’s like, the only way to go is to pass that gas station. Like, the red light stops you directly in front of it, literally directly in front of it. And you just sit there.”

In October 2020, Maci was driving to pick up her son Bentley and bring him back to their home, where they planned to celebrate his birthday. On the way, Maci stopped at a local gas station in their hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she was caught in the midst of a police shootout with a perpetrator. In an emotional episode that aired in March 2021, Maci opened up about ordeal for the first time on camera. She said she didn’t call 911 because she didn’t think she would make it out of the incident alive, so she called Taylor instead. “I didn’t think I was gonna survive. I literally thought I was going to die,” Maci said at the time, revealing she locked herself in a bathroom to try to hide from the gunfire. “I’m alive. So, I’m thankful for that.”

Unfortunately, she is still dealing with the emotional and mental fallout from the traumatic experience months later and she revealed it was taking a toll on her marriage with Taylor. “I feel like the little bit of time that I do get just the two of us, it’s always an actual just full-blown parenting. It’s always serious. It’s always serious. It’s never fun,” Maci told her friend in In Touch‘s Teen Mom OG sneak peek. “We’re still so close but I can tell it’s taking a toll on the both of us, like, we miss each other.”

