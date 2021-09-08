Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) appears to be looking on the bright side following her surprising departure from the MTV series.

“Hope is the power that gives a person the confidence to step out and try,” read a poignant new message she shared via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 8.

Courtesy Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Mackenzie, 24, recently talked about her plans to move forward in a positive way while appearing on the latest episode of the “Messy Middle” podcast, revealing that it goes hand in hand with leaving those doubtful thoughts behind her.

“OK, what if you fail? What if? Well then, we’re going to find something else,” she said. “We’re gonna learn from it, we’re gonna look back and see where we came from, what went wrong. And then, I can 100 percent with certainty guarantee you that another door will be opened if you’re following in God’s footsteps.”

Mackenzie’s post-show revelations come after she and husband Ryan Edwards, 33, as well as his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were fired from the series in March.

The news broke following the dramatic season 9 Teen Mom OG reunion, during which Larry and Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, battled it out over visitations with Maci, 30, and Ryan’s son, Bentley, 12. Ryan’s family felt Maci had caused their relationship with Bentley to be further strained, while she said it was a result of Ryan’s past actions.

Maci previously slammed claims she convinced Bentley to stop spending time with his dad’s side of the family in January, telling In Touch exclusively that she raised her son to “be an individual” and told him it’s fine to “feel however he feels.”

Courtesy Mackenzie Edwards/Maci Bookout Instagram

Mackenzie has since given an update on her life after TMOG, sharing that she and Ryan are actually very “happy” their time on the show is over because it now gives them more freedom to be with their family and work on other passions.

More recently, Maci revealed to In Touch exclusively where she stands with Mackenzie, Larry and Jen, admitting they are not in communication right now. The 16 & Pregnant alum said Mackenzie did reach out to her after the reunion, but she didn’t respond “because No. 1, I feel like if I’m going to put in the effort and the work to mend my relationships with them, she would not be where I start.”

“I’m truly not being ugly,” Maci continued. “It’s just that she would be last on the priority list as far as you know, Jen, Larry and Ryan go.”