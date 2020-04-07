Not only is Kailyn Lowry doing her best to protect her kids, she’s also taking aim at anyone who says otherwise. After Farrah Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielsen, took to Instagram on Monday, April 6, to claim the Teen Mom 2 star “doesn’t believe in the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Kail is clapping back. While speaking exclusively with In Touch, she set the record straight.

“Wow, I’m surprised by Debra’s sudden ‘concern’ about me and my children,” Kail, 28, says, adding she “doesn’t know” why the Teen Mom OG alum would target her now. “We’ve been quarantined at home just like everyone else and are taking this pandemic very seriously. My family is doing whatever we can to help at this time.”

In an IGTV video, Debra, 62, urged her followers and fans to be aware of the danger that comes with the coronavirus outbreak. Citing what she’s learned from her husband, Dr. David Merz, who is an infectious disease doctor, the MTV grandma talked about those who’ve already lost their lives, including doctors. She also took aim at Kail, telling her, “Not trying to be mean or anything, but, you know, it’s time to be a true grown up and realize that we don’t always understand what’s going on. And you’ve got to protect yourself and your children. Just because you don’t believe there’s a pandemic … you don’t believe it’s real, doesn’t mean anything. … Take care of your kids.”

Though Deb claimed that she’s only speaking up because she loves Kailyn and thinks it’s “necessary” to say something as a mom and grandmother, the Delaware native doesn’t appreciate the call-out. “I’m proud to say I have very happy, healthy and socially conscious children,” she continues. “I’m doing pretty well on the ‘grown up’ front. All is good over here.”

It’s possible Farrah’s mom misunderstood Kail’s beliefs after the soon-to-be mother of four weighed in on the subject of a future coronavirus vaccine. Though she never claimed she didn’t believe in the pandemic or the dire nature of the outbreak, she recently told fans she would “absolutely not” get a vaccine for herself or her children when it becomes available. In the past, the mom has explained she no longer believes in vaccinating her children as she’s become more educated on the topic. “I know what’s best for my kids,” she told In Touch in January 2019. “Other parents know what’s best for theirs.”