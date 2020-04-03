Not the time. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was slammed on Twitter for stating she is opposed to vaccinating her children, even against coronavirus if the vaccine was available.

The 28-year-old’s stance was exposed when she shared she was watching true crime show The Staircase. “There’s absolutely no way this was an accidental fall,” she tweeted on Thursday, April 2, referring to Michael Peterson’s testimony that his wife fell and wasn’t pushed down the stairs. In response, one user replied, “Yet you believe vaccines cause cancer and autism —another thing that is absolutely impossible.” To clap back, Kail responded, “And you believe you have any type of credibility here, but to each their own, right?”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Twitter

After hinting at her beliefs about vaccinations, another user inquired, “I’m curious Kail, when a vaccine for this [coronavirus] is made will you or the kids get one?” to which she firmly said, “Absolutely not.”

Of course, people were taken aback by her response, considering how deadly COVID-19 has proven to be. “49,000 people have died and almost 1 million infected so far by Coronavirus. I know someone personally fighting for their life with this virus. I just can’t,” one person said after her admission. “Understood. I know people as well. That’s why I’m staying home,” the mom to three replied.

“Been a fan and a follower for years. Always admired your tenacity but your response is absolutely irresponsible in a time like this,” another user wrote, appalled by her position. “I just can’t call myself a fan anymore.”

This isn’t the first time Kail came under fire for stating she is against vaccinations. During an episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos” in January 2019, she admitted her now-2-year-old son, Lux, has not been vaccinated, while her son Lincoln, 6, is only partially vaccinated. However, her oldest son, Issac, 10, is vaccinated because she “didn’t know any better” at the time. Lux’s father, Chris Lopez, stated in September 2019 he agreed with Kail’s decision. Since her early years as a mother, Kailyn said she has done extensive research on the topic and stands by her conclusion.

“I mean, I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it’s best for your child and family,” she exclusively told In Touch at the time. “People don’t love everything I do but I don’t shove my beliefs down anyone else’s throat. I know what’s best for my kids and other parents know what’s best for theirs.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.