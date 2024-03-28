Tiger Woods Reunites With Ex Elin Nordegren in Rare Appearance

Family first! Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren made a rare appearance together as they reunited on Tuesday, March 26, to celebrate son Charlie’s high school golf team winning a major title.

Tiger, 48, stood off to the side wearing a pink hoodie, black shorts and a black baseball cap as Elin, 44, posed next to Charlie, 15, for her photos. She held one of the sons she shares with partner Jordan Cameron in her arms.

The golfing legend lit up with his famous smile when it was his turn to pose with Charlie, as they celebrated The Benjamin School’s golf team’s Class 1A win. The teen showed off the championship ring and medal he was presented with during the ceremony.

Tiger and Elin didn’t appear to have posed for any joint photos together with their son, instead each taking turns.

The former couple share two children, as in addition to Charlie, they have a daughter Sam, 16.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger and Elin married in October 2004 in a star-studded wedding in Barbados, 11 months after they got engaged.

The five-time Masters champion’s marriage trouble came to light on Thanksgiving night in 2009, when Elin discovered Tiger had been having multiple affairs by allegedly going through his phone. He later checked into rehab for sex addiction while Elin initially stood by his side.

She ultimately decided to file for divorce in early 2010 after more mistresses came forward. The pair’s divorce was finalized in August 2010.

“We are sad that our marriage is over and we wish each other the very best for the future,” the duo said in a statement released at the time by Elin’s lawyers. “While we are no longer married, we are the parents of two wonderful children and their happiness has been, and will always be, of paramount importance to both of us.”

Tiger wrote in his 2017 memoir, Tiger Woods – Unprecedented, The Masters and Me, “My regret will last a lifetime,” about the demise of his marriage, adding, “Still, Elin and I are devoted to our kids, and we have become best friends as we care for them. It’s all about the kids for us.”

Elin found love again with former NFL player Jordan in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, son Arthur, in 2019. She gave birth to their second son in December 2022, although the very private pair have not revealed his name.

Tiger went on date Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn in a high-profile romance from 2013 through 2015. After that, he was with former restaurant employee Erica Herman for five years from 2017 through 2022.