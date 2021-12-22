Following in His Footsteps! Get to Know Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie and See What He Looks Like Today
Fore! Tiger Woods‘ son, Charlie Axel Woods, is following in his dad’s footsteps.
The 12-year-old kid of the golf pro and ex-wife Elin Nordegren showed Tiger, 45, how it’s done during the PNC Championship in December 2021. The father-son duo nearly took home the top prize, placing second in the annual outing. They finished two shots behind John Daly and his son, John II, now a freshman on the golf team at the University of Arkansas.
“What a blast it was,” Tiger said, shortly after he and his young partner finished by making par on the 18th hole. “We just had a blast all day.”
The event marked Tiger’s first time on the green after spending months rehabilitating the significant injuries he sustained in a car accident earlier this year.
The pair competed together last year, earning seventh place in the competition. Ahead of the event, Tiger tweeted, “Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionshipwith my son Charlie.”
Last year, the athlete said that there were no words to describe playing with his son at the tournament, sharing, “The fact that we were able to have this experience together — it’s memories for a lifetime.”
On several occasions, Charlie has mirrored his dad’s stance and signature swag. In an interview with Golf Digest in November 2021, the highest-paid golfer of all time shared a piece of advice he once gave his son.
“I’d watch him play and he’s going along great, he has one bad hole, he loses his temper, his temper carries him over to another shot and another shot and it compounds itself,” Tiger explained. “I said, ‘Son, I don’t care how mad you get. Your head could blow off for all I care just as long as you’re 100 percent committed to the next shot. That’s all that matters. That next shot should be the most important shot in your life. It should be more important than breathing. Once you understand that concept, then I think you’ll get better.’ And as the rounds went on throughout the summer, he’s gotten so much better.”
Keep scrolling to see photos of Charlie then and now.
