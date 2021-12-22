The event marked Tiger’s first time on the green after spending months rehabilitating the significant injuries he sustained in a car accident earlier this year.

The pair competed together last year, earning seventh place in the competition. Ahead of the event, Tiger tweeted, “Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionshipwith my son Charlie.”

Last year, the athlete said that there were no words to describe playing with his son at the tournament, sharing, “The fact that we were able to have this experience together — it’s memories for a lifetime.”