Blood surely runs thicker than water in the Markle family. Thomas Markle broke his silence following the birth of daughter Meghan Markle‘s second child with Prince Harry amid family tension.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana on Friday, June 4, in Santa Barbara, California. Just hours after the little one joined the world, Thomas, 76, sent a message to his daughter and son-in-law.

“I’m very pleased that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery,” Thomas told the Sun. “I wish them all my love and the best of luck.”

The former Suits actress and the retired Hollywood lighting director have always had a rocky relationship, and it was amplified even more since Meghan’s May 2018 royal wedding. Thomas was caught staging paparazzi photos and later suffered two heart attacks, which caused him to pull out of the wedding. He has also still not met Meghan and Harry’s 2-year-old son, Archie.

Meghan’s ex-boyfriend Joshua Silverstein elaborated on her strained relationship with Thomas. “I knew her dad growing up as kids,” Joshua, 43, previously told Us Weekly. “I didn’t see him often … but I did know that Meghan’s relationship with her dad was complicated and I understood that as most teenager-to-parent relationships are.”

“Being there when Meghan’s parents were divorced at that time … it’s hard raising your kids without the secondary parent,” he said, adding that he was closer to Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. “It’s all challenging. I don’t think there was anything specifically surprising to find out at that time because there were a lot of people that I knew [who] had challenging relationships with their parents. But I did know about it.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the happy news that Lilibet had arrived in a statement on June 6. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

An insider recently dished to In Touch that the proud parents are ecstatic with the birth of Lili. “Harry and Meghan are obsessed with Lilibet,” the source said. “They’re so in love with her. Meghan is tired but doing well!”

The couple first revealed they were expecting a second child in February. The following month, the two dropped the bomb that they were having a girl during their tell-all CBS interview.