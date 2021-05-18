Giving a round of applause! Meghan Markle’s old childhood boyfriend Joshua Silverstein recently praised her for speaking out against the royal family in her bombshell tell-all interview. Meghan, 39, sat down with her husband, Prince Harry, during a CBS interview this past March where she opened up about the deep racism and mental health issues she experienced while working with The Firm.

Joshua gave the former Suits star her first kiss at the age of 13 and dated her for a summer. The Drop the Mic comedian applauded his ex after her controversial interview hit the airwaves. According to the Daily Mail, he spoke about Meghan’s words during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine. “Whenever people of color speak out against oppression and racism, genuinely there’s a huge backlash so the fact she got up and spoke about that even knowing it could create a lot of tension between her and her family,” Joshua said. “I thought that was really courageous on her part.”

“The fact Meghan is able to get on TV and bravely talk about that is awesome,” he continued.

Prince William made a statement shortly after the interview aired and clapped back on the racism claims. He told a Sky News reporter in March, “We are very much not a racist family.” Buckingham Palace released their own statement and said, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”



As fans recall, Meghan and Harry, 36, claimed during the interview how some members of the royal family were concerned with how dark their son Archie Harrison’s skin color would be. She also said she struggled with depression. Earlier this month, Harry opened up about his mental health struggles in his new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness,” the Invictus Games founder said in the series trailer. “In today’s world, more than ever, it’s a sign of strength.” Other A-listers and notable stars, including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, are also featured on the show.

Harry previously talked about his struggles during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “Once I started doing therapy, suddenly it was like the bubble was burst. I plucked my head out of the sand and gave it a good shake off and I was like, ‘You’re in this position of privilege, stop complaining and stop thinking you want something different — make this — because you can’t get out,’” he said, while noting he wants to use his celebrity to honor his mother’s legacy. “How are you going to do these things differently, how are you going to make your mum proud and use this platform to really affect change.”