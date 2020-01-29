You may not have heard of Justin Hartley until he starred in This Is Us, but the actor has actually been in the entertainment industry for quite a long time.The 43-year-old started out his career on a daytime soap opera called Passions, and then became a regular cast member on Smallville in 2008. While some of his television series didn’t take off, he got his lucky break in 2016 when the drama series premiered on NBC. Since then, his career has been on the up and up, and This Is Us won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2018 and 2019.

Despite things going well in his professional life, Justin’s personal life is a bit up in the air as he is in the midst of getting a divorce from his ex Chrishell Stause, In Touch confirmed in late November. The handsome hunk cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The 38-year-old actress and Justin seemed to be in love as they would frequently post about one another on social media, but ultimately, they couldn’t make it work. While neither of them has spoke out publicly about what went wrong, the Days of Our Lives starlet shared a cryptic message about how she was possibly feeling in early December. “It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it’s even harder remembering who they used to be. -Nishan Panwar,” the note read.

Meanwhile, it seems like Justin is leaning on loved ones following the breakup. So much so, he brought his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella Hartley — whom he shares with his ex Lindsay Korman — as his date to the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12. “She hung around as he caught up with his friends at the This Is Us table,” an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively at the event. “She was resting her head on the back of his neck and leaning into him as he talked to Milo [Ventimiglia] and Chrissy [Metz].”

For now, the Hollywood star is also taking time to focus on himself. “We have hectic lives and everyone’s busy and rushing all over the place and trying to occupy space and time and get to the next thing, and you have to slow down every once in a while and just kind of realize where you are, appreciate what you’ve done and reflect a little bit and be like, ‘What’s going on here?’ And make sure you’re OK,” he told Us Weekly on January 11. “Surround yourself with good people. That’s a good thing to do as well.” Amen!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Justin’s transformation from soap star to Hollywood hunk.