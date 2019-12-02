Sending a message? Chrishell Stause broke her silence on social media and posted a cryptic quote amid her split from actor Justin Hartley. “It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it’s even harder remembering who they used to be. -Nishan Panwar,” the 38-year-old captioned the post on Monday, December 2.

Of course, the brunette beauty’s fans instantly flooded her comments section with sweet and uplifting messages. One person wrote, “You will get through this. His loss and his mistake. So very sorry you are going through this during the holidays,” while another echoed, “Been through this! Keep your head up and keep moving forward! Time does heal! Surround yourself with the people that got you, and we’ve all got you!” A third person chimed in, writing, “Stay strong, Chrishell. So sorry for this.”

On November 22, In Touch confirmed that the This Is Us star filed for divorce from the Days of Our Lives starlet, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court online docket. The 42-year-old Illinois native cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The former flames started dating in 2014, but after five years together — two of which they were married — they decided to break up.

During the week after their split, it seemed like the two were still friendly with one another since they listed their separation date as July 8, according to documents obtained by In Touch. The pair were even photographed together at a viewing party for Justin’s former costar and Chrishell’s best friend Melissa Claire Egan on November 16. “SO lucky for these friends, and so lucky for my besties @chrishellhartley & @justinhartley, throwing a screening party for Holiday for Heroes tonight,” Melissa wrote at the time. “Best friends ever. If you missed it, it will air again, check it out! @hallmarkmovie.”

The last time the Kentucky native posted on Instagram was on November 19. Meanwhile, Justin hasn’t been active on the ‘gram, either, but did upload a snap of himself with his This Is Us castmembers on the same day. However, it seems like Chrishell is ready to move on as she changed the bio of her Twitter and Instagram profile recently to some lighthearted and inspiring quotes. “Hollywood actress, but a few drinks deep, and you’ll hear I’m from Kentucky,” she wrote on Twitter. “The wound is the place where the Light enters you.” -Rumi,” her Instagram bio reads. Additionally, Chrishell’s Instagram bio used to say “#wife” and “#stepmother,” but that’s no longer written.

Courtesy of Chrishell Stause/Instagram

We just hope these two can keep things cordial.