If you thought Love Is Blind was a wild ride, just wait until you finish Netflix‘s spinoff, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On!

The new series features six couples — Alexis and Hunter, Lauren and Nate, April and Jake, Madlyn and Colby, Shanique and Randall and Rae and Zay — participating in an experiment that will put their relationships to the ultimate test.

Basically, one person in each of the couples gave their partner an ultimatum to get engaged or to break up. From there, the couples switched partners for four weeks to partake in a trial marriage. After four weeks with their fake partner, the couples switched back to their original partners to see if absence really does make the heart grow fonder.

Contestant Rae, who gave her boyfriend of two and a half years, Zay, the ultimatum spoke exclusively with In Touch about what the initial stages of the experiment felt like, including what it was like to live with contestant Jake as her mock partner.

“Actually, there’s a period in the middle when you’re just by yourself. When you’re dating everybody, you are alone every night with your thoughts, you know, to think about like the dates and how they went,” Rae explains. “I went from my relationship to saying goodbye to him to a week by myself to then moving in with Jake to then literally moving out with Jake — and then moving back in … let’s say it was a whirlwind of emotions.”

Rae went on to admit she had some reservations about switching partners. “I was very anxious to live with one of the other guys. It’s very uncomfortable, you know, sharing a bed with someone new,” she says. “Jake and I slept very separately.”

Jake’s original partner, April, who ended up switching with contestant Colby, also spoke exclusively with In Touch to weigh in on how the cast feels about each other today. Are they all besties just like the Love Is Blind season 2 cast … ?

“I feel like there was never animosity against one on one people, but we have this family ultimate group chat called ‘The Crew’ with social events. I always have like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna do this in Austin. Let’s all get together.’ It’s really cool,” April dishes. “It honestly feels like a family. When you realize like, ‘Hey, we went through this all together. We all went through this s–t together for the first season. I told ’em, I said, ‘I have all of your backs.'”

Episodes 1-8 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On are available to steam on Netflix. Episodes 9-10 will be available to stream on Wednesday, April 13.

Scroll through the gallery below for weekly updates on who’s still together.