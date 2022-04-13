Netflix’s Love Is Blind spinoff, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, was a wild ride! However, contestants Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin managed to come out of the eight-week experiment unscathed! That’s right, Shanique and Randall are still together today. Speaking exclusively with In Touch in a video interview, the couple details their relationship post-show.

“We’re not married, but we are still together and we’re working through it,” Shanique, 24, says. “We’re working through it … taking it a day at a time.”

Although Shanique is currently in San Francisco, California, for work, she and Randall are living together in Austin, Texas. “We’re just enjoying the journey, enjoying every minute of it,” he says.

Shanique and Randall had been dating for more than a year when Shanique issued the ultimatum: get engaged or break up. “I’m still on board for the babies and the marriages. We definitely feel that like The Ultimatum had to happen the way it did for us to kind of get to the point where we are like — it was not like an easy process by any stretch of the imagination — but I think it took that for us to kind of reveal certain things about our relationship and ourselves,” Shanique explains. “Now, we’re just kind of in the rebuilding phase, still.”

Netflix

After Shanique had a trial marriage with contestant Zay Williams and Randall had a trial marriage with contestant Madlyn Ballatori, the pair came back together for their own four-week trial marriage. In the end, Randall proposed to Shanique.

“The most rewarding part, I think actually came after the experiment. I would say the proposal. Right, but I think the most rewarding part actually came after that, like, we’re still together,” Shanique gushes.

“We’re still figuring it out — and we’re actually grateful for it, that we went through that,” she assures. “It didn’t feel like we were gonna be very grateful as we were going through it at all. Like, I wasn’t very grateful at the time, but I think that was the most rewarding part.”