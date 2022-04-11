Netflix’s highly anticipated Love Is Blind spinoff, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, has audiences wondering if couple April Melohn and Jake Cunningham are still together today.

April, 23, gave her boyfriend of two years, Jake, 26, the ultimatum to get engaged or to break up. As a result, the pair embarked on an eight-week journey that put their relationship to the test. April entered a mock marriage with contestant Colby Kissinger, while Jake entered a mock marriage with contestant Rae Williams.

Netflix

After spending four weeks with their fake partners — and learning a lot about themselves along the way — April and Jake were reunited for a trial marriage of their own. As fans witnessed, the transition wasn’t easy, most notably after April had a pregnancy scare.

“I told everybody outside of the show, I was going to fertility appointments and dealing with this off set and then rushing back like nothing happened,” April explained to Life & Style of the situation.

“I tried to not talk about it, but I think when people started to dig at me about, ‘Well, Jake doesn’t wanna have kids,’ and so I finally just blew up because I was just like, ‘This is what I’m going through. Shut up. I don’t care about your opinion. Sit down and leave me alone. Don’t tell me what he thinks,'” she added.

Also speaking with Life & Style, Jake offered his side of the story. “The pregnancy scare … well, we’ve been down that road quite a bit,” he claimed. “She’s done that a lot to me. So, I didn’t really think too much of it. … If we did end up having a kid, I would’ve taken care of it and I would’ve been the best dad for that kid.”

As it stands, it’s unclear whether or not April and Jake end up together. However, The Ultimatum fans won’t have to wait too long to find out!

Episodes 1-8 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On are available to stream on Netflix. Episodes 9-10 will be available to stream on Wednesday, April 13.