A lot of reality shows have come and gone — but few captured our hearts quite like The Little Couple! Ever since fans first met Bill Klein and Jen Arnold in 2009, we have watched them adopt two children, rooted for Jen as she battled cancer, and so much more. But with a long hiatus between the final episode of Season 8 and the premiere of Season 9, for a while there, some fans worried, “What happened to The Little Couple?”

Well, worry no more! The Little Couple returned with not only a ninth season, but it also came back for even more episodes after that. The latest season just finished airing on TLC in September 2019, and all seems well with the sweet family.

Courtesy of Dr. Jen Arnold/Instagram

What Happened to The Little Couple?

Jen, 45, Bill, also 45, and their kids 9-year-old Will and Zoey, 8, are just living life together. They visited Walt Disney World in late November 2019, and seemed to have a blast according to the photos Jen shared. “We had a great time making memories with family and friends @waltdisneyworld. Thank you @Disney for a magical time!” she wrote on November 20.

Plus, the family recently went back to where Zoey was born, and the amazing trip was featured on the show. Jen first revealed to their social media followers that they’d be returning to India on July 17.

Courtesy of Jen Arnold/Instagram

“We are going back!” Jen. “We haven’t been back to India since we first brought Zoey home 6 years ago! Can’t believe how much has changed since that amazing day we met our daughter. #littlecouple #internationaladoptions #indialove #momsofinstagram #parenting #gotchaday #Zoey @reallybillklein.”

Are Bill Klein and Jen Arnold Still Married?

Courtesy of Jen Arnold/Instagram

They certainly seem to be! Jen shared a short video of the family enjoying Thanksgiving 2019 together, and Bill was front and center. She also shared a selfie of the two of them on October 11 to celebrate her hubby’s birthday and they looked totally thrilled to be spending time with each other.

Have Bill and Jen Adopted More Kids?

No, Bill and Jen still just have Will and Zoey — but the kids seem to keep them plenty busy. From trips to Disney and India, to taking the brother and sister to Bollywood dance recitals and other outings and so much more, it seems like the couple happily has their hands full with the cute kids they already have. Keep sharing those awesome pics, mom and dad! We can’t get enough of them.