Meet the Kleins! Jen Arnold and Husband Bill’s Cutest Family Photos With Zoey and Will

Fans have laughed and cried while watching The Little Couple starring Jen Arnold and Bill Klein on TLC. With the heartwarming adoption of their kids, son William and daughter Zoey, fans have seen the family grow, evolve and overcome hardship on the show which premiered in 2009.

Jen, who is a respected neonatologist, shared the emotional ups and downs she and Bill experienced on their road to becoming parents on the series. Back in 2013, the TV personality openly discussed her difficult battle with cancer shortly after adopting Will and Zoey.

“While there is never a good time to get news like this, getting it just as we are building our new family is tough in many ways,” Jen explained to People at the time. “But being surrounded by the love of my husband and our two beautiful children is actually in many ways giving me the strength to fight it even stronger.”

The reality star was later diagnosed with stage 3 choriocarcinoma, a rare cancer that formed after she suffered a pregnancy loss. Following some chemotherapy, Jen celebrated getting the incredible news she was in remission in 2014.

“It’s official — ME 1 vs. CANCER 0 … I WIN! Thank you for all the prayers, thoughts and support,” she tweeted.

Jen and Bill, who reconnected as adults on a dating website for people with dwarfism, actually first crossed paths when they were much younger.

“My first meeting with Jennifer was when we were 10 years old. We were both in the hospital in Baltimore. She was in for surgery, and I was in for physical therapy,” the entrepreneur told TLC about how they came to be.

The couple, who wed in 2008, both have impressive resumes. She now works as a medical director at the Simulation Center at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. As for Bill, he earned a degree in biology from New York University [NYU] and has done various high-profile senior-management gigs.

Jen and Bill have not only started businesses together including Candu Enterprises, but they also coauthored a book, Life Is Short (No Pun Intended): Love, Laughter, and Learning to Enjoy Every Moment, in 2015.

Fans are still hoping for the show to return after season 14 of The Little Couple aired in 2019. TLC has yet to officially renew the show as of June 2021, but at least we’re getting updates about the famous family on social media.

Scroll down to see their cutest photos over the years!