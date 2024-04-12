Brian “Kato” Kaelin reacted to O.J. Simpson’s death nearly 30 years after he served as a witness in the Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman murder trial.

“I’ve been asked to comment on the death of O.J. Simpson,” Kato, 65, said in a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, April 11. “Foremost, I’d like to express my condolences to the children, to Sydney and to Justin, to Jason and Arnelle, they lost their father, and that is never easy.”

He then expressed his “love and compassion” to Ron’s family members Fred Goldman and Kim Goldman. “I hope you find closure,” Kato said.

“And finally, to the family of the beautiful Nicole Brown Simpson, may we always cherish her memories,” the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant concluded. “Nicole was a beacon of light that burned bright. May we never forget her.”

O.J. became a suspect in the 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole and her close friend Ron after they were found stabbed to death outside of her home in Brentwood, California.

Kato had been living in Nicole’s guest house at the time of the murders, and he served as one of the prosecution’s key witnesses during the trial. During the trial, Kato admitted he couldn’t confirm O.J. was on the property at the time of the incident.

The high-profile trial spanned eleven months from November 1994 until October 1995, while the former NFL star was acquitted. However, Ron’s family brought a civil suit against him in 1997. O.J. was ultimately found liable for wrongful death and battery against Ron and battery against his ex-wife. The father of five was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.

While O.J. didn’t serve time for the murders, his legal troubles continued when he was found guilty on robbery, kidnapping and other charges in a 2008 Las Vegas sports memorabilia scheme. The former Buffalo Bills athlete spent nearly nine years in prison before he was released in 2017.

Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

The California native died at the age of 76 on Wednesday, April 10, following his battle with prostate cancer. His family confirmed the news one day later by issuing a statement. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with canceroj soj. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the statement, which was shared on O.J.’s official X account, read. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”