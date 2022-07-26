Audrina’s past. Fans of The Hills watched Audrina Patridge go through ups and downs in her romantic life on the MTV show.

The reality star’s rocky relationship with Justin Bobby Brescia was heavily documented during their time on the show, which ran from 2006 until 2010. The exes are no longer an item, though appeared to be on good terms when they both starred on The Hills: New Beginnings from 2019 until 2021.

In her 2022 memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, Audrina reflected on meeting Justin before they filmed the reality show together. She revealed that they first crossed paths “when Justin was an aspiring musician and hair stylist, and I was working as a receptionist at Quixote Studios.”

“To this day, I’ve never had that same spark with anyone else,” the mother of one wrote.

However, Audrina claimed their relationship started to change when he began appearing on The Hills.

“We got caught up in the production of it all, like being artificially brought together to film certain scenes, prompted and prodded by production to share a romantic moment or argue about a specific problem,” she admitted.

Audrina also opened up about flirtations that weren’t caught on camera. In the book, she detailed encounters with stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Entourage alum Kevin Connolly.

She wrote that Kevin appeared to be “a total ladies’ man and super flirty,” admitting she “wasn’t into” his advances.

Meanwhile, the Dancing With the Stars alum claimed the Titanic actor asked for her phone number during a trip to Las Vegas.

“Leo was very private, and with the constant filming for The Hills and the paparazzi attention, it just felt too tough to make anything work,” she wrote about their short-lived flirtation.

Another flirtation she touched on in the memoir was with her The Hills costar Brody Jenner. She said they have a “beautiful and unexpected” friendship, noting that the pair may even hook up in the future. “You never know what will happen,” she wrote. “As a wise man once said, ‘Truth and time tell all.’”

Keep scrolling to see who Audrina has dated over the years.