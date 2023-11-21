Looking good! The Family Chantel star Winter Everett revealed her dream of becoming a plus-size model after losing more than 100 pounds.

During the Monday, November 20 episode of the spinoff, Winter, 29, revealed to her sister, Chantel Everett and mom, Karen Everett, that she was looking to get into modeling.

Chantel’s little sister has made major progress in her health journey after revealing her intentions to undergo weight loss surgery during season 4 of the spinoff in June 2022. The TLC star made the change following her split from her boyfriend, Jah King, and found her inspiration on the internet after finding the “Weight Loss Barbie” scrolling through her TikTok feed.

“She was telling her story about how she has the bariatric surgery in Mexico,” the Atlanta, Georgia native said on the season 4 premiere of The Family Chantel. “So I decided to do some research and look into her doctors and I decided that this would be a great opportunity for me.”

Winter took cameras along to a consultation appointment across the border for bariatric surgery. The show was filmed sometime in 2020 and she weighed 313 pounds at the time.

“The picture on the left was taken a few years ago. Back then I was around 330 pounds,” Winter captioned a before-and-after photo of herself in July 2022. “That was the heaviest I had ever weighed. So many unfortunate situations surrounded me and my focus was directed outwards. During that time, my health was definitely not a priority.”

Courtesy of Winter Everett/Instagram

The reality TV star said her “body was screaming out for help,” but she didn’t know how to start her weight loss journey. She ended up setting a fitness goal and changed her perspective on weight loss and before she knew it, the extra pounds came right off.

“In 2020, I completely changed my focal point. Instead of focusing on what I want, I tried to focus more on WHO I AM,” she added. “It was not an easy road, but I made it. It’s only down from here!”

Since then, The Family Chantel star has made major strides in her modeling career as she recently took Miami Swim Week in July.

“It feels like a lifetime since I last walked the runway, but guess what, darlings? I’m back, and this time, I’m bringing the heat in a swimsuit!” she captioned a clip documenting her experience. “Let this be a testament to chasing your dreams fearlessly, to embracing your true selves, and to the incredible power of friendship. Together, we can conquer any runway, any stage, and any obstacle that comes our way.”