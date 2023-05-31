Actor Danny Masterson has been found guilty by a Los Angeles jury on two out of three counts of rape in a retrial from his 2022 case that ended in a hung jury, In Touch can confirm.

Masterson is now facing 30 years in prison. He was looking at 40 years behind bars if found guilty on all three counts.

The That ’70s Show alum was deemed a flight risk by Judge Charlaine Olmedo, according to Deadline, and he was immediately taken into custody after the verdicts were read. The next hearing in his case is scheduled for August 4.

Masterson was found guilty of the “forceable rape” of two of the Jane Does, Jen B and N. Trout. However, after five votes, the jury foreperson announced that the panel was “hopelessly deadlocked” on the final count on behalf of accuser Chrissy B., with eight members voting for a guilty verdict while the remaining holdouts found Masterson not guilty.

“We want to express our gratitude to the three women who came forward and bravely shared their experiences. Their courage and strength have been an inspiration to us all,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement to In Touch. “While we are disappointed that the jury did not convict on all counts, we respect their decision. The verdicts handed down by the jury in this case were undoubtedly a difficult one to reach and we thank the jurors for their service.”

“We also recognize that preventing sexual assault is critical and we will continue to educate the public on the importance of consent, healthy relationships, and bystander intervention,” the statement continued. “We believe that by working together, we can create a safer and more just society for all.”

This was the second trial for The Ranch alum. He went to trial on the same charges in October 2022, but by November 18, the jury could not come to a conclusion. Judge Olmedo told the deliberators to take a week-long break for Thanksgiving and come to a consensus.

On November 30, the jury was still divided after seven voting attempts and a mistrial was declared in the case. Masterson’s new trial began on April 24, 2023. The defense called no witnesses in the case, which was given to the jury on May 17.

Three women – known as Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe #2 and Jane Doe #3 – claimed that Masterson raped them at his Hollywood Hills home between the years of 2001 and 2003. All former members of the Church of Scientology – an ideology that Masterson still partakes in – the three accusers made their legal plans clear amid the mistrial.

“We are obviously disappointed that, at least for the time being, Daniel Masterson has evaded criminal accountability for his deplorable acts,” Jane Doe #2 and Jane Doe #3 stated on November 30, 2022.

“However, we are collectively resolved to continue our fight for justice, including in civil court, where we have alleged that Mr. Masterson, along with the Church of Scientology, its leader David Miscavige, and others conspired to systematically stalk, harass, and intimidate us when we sought to shed light on Mr. Masterson’s actions,” they concluded. The civil case has been on pause during Masterson’s criminal case.