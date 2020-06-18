Despite facing years of sexual assault allegations, Danny Masterson has still built a successful career in TV and movies — and, because of that, his net worth is pretty impressive. Thanks in large part to his starring role on That ‘70s Show, the actor has amassed a multimillion-dollar fortune. But how much is he actually worth? Get the details below.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Masterson, 44, and his wife, Bijou Phillips, have a combined net worth of about $16 million. Both stars started working from a young age and their salaries have only continued to grow over the years. After getting his start on Broadway when he was only 8 years old, the star of The Ranch graduated to commercials and then later film and television.

Robert Sebree/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

After landing his first major role in Beethoven’s 2nd in 1993, he went on to star in TV shows Joe’s Life, Extreme and Cybill. In 1998, he made his debut as Steven Hyde on That ‘70s Show — and, by the time the eight-season series ended in 2006, he was making a pretty penny. Though his exact salary isn’t known, Entertainment Weekly reports costars like Topher Grace and Ashton Kutcher were making $250,000 to $300,000 per episode. That’s $6 million to $8 million per season.

But acting isn’t Masterson’s only source of income. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he’s also a real estate investor and, at one point, was the owner or partial owner of several restaurants. On top of that, he’s also worked as a DJ, going by the stage names DJ Donkey Punch and DJ Mom Jeans.

In recent years, however, his career accomplishments have been overshadowed by personal scandals. In March 2017, multiple women filed sexual assault allegations against the star. Though he denied them, the accusations led to him losing his starring role on The Ranch on Netflix. In June 2020, those allegations were finally taken to the next step when the Men at Work alum was officially charged with three counts of sexual assault.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the incidents referenced took place between 2001 and 2003, before he started dating his now-wife. In a statement shared with In Touch, Masterson’s criminal attorney, Tom Mesereau, claimed he’s “innocent” and will be “exonerated” at trial. It seems the star has a lengthy legal battle ahead of him — and his net worth is sure to feel the effects.