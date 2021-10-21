Heading to the altar! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is gearing up to say “I do” to fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas after his romantic proposal in Greece.

Luis, 47, asked Teresa, 49, to be his wife at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli on Tuesday, October 19, and he pulled out all of the stops for the special moment including sparklers, candles, red roses and a violinist.

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

“It was absolutely exquisite,” a source told People on Thursday, October 21. “The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised.”

Fellow RHONJ costar Dina Manzo and her husband, Dave Cantin, witnessed Luis popping the question, and they all kept the party going until 5 a.m., drinking champagne and dining on fine cuisine at the resort’s restaurant, Nama.

This will be marriage No. 2 for the Bravo alum, who was last married to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. The exes finalized their divorce in September 2020 after 20 years of marriage and welcoming four kids together: Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

Luis and Teresa went public with their romance last December, one month after dating rumors surfaced online. “The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” she captioned a PDA pic to go Instagram official with the businessman. The mom of four later shared a sweet tribute to her man for their one-year anniversary in July.

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

The couple’s engagement further solidifies their strong love for each other. “After all she’s been through, prison and her divorce from Joe, she feels like she’s finally bounced back and gotten her life back,” an insider close to the reality star told In Touch exclusively in May 2021. “She says meeting Luis was a gift from God and she feels like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Teresa’s ex Joe, 49, also said they had a shared goal when it came to coparenting post-split, telling In Touch in April they “do the best we can” when it comes to raising their girls.

Just one day before news broke of her engagement to Luis, the newly engaged stud took to Instagram with photos of the couple enjoying a romantic helicopter ride together in Greece.

“I’ll fly anywhere in the world with you Teresa,” the groom-to-be gushed. “You are my favorite person. LOVE YOU.”