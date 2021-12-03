Exclusive Inside Joe Giudice’s Fun-Filled Christmas Plans With His Daughters: ‘They Are All Coming Out’

Tropical winter nights! Joe Giudice is looking forward to reuniting with his daughters, Gia, Milania, Audriana and Gabriella, on the day after Christmas, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum tells In Touch exclusively.

“They’re all coming out on the 26th,” the former Bravo personality, 49, shares. “They [were] going to come out on the day of Christmas, and I’m like, ‘Why would you want to come on the day of Christmas, Christmas day flying?’ You know what I mean?”

“We’re going to go visit a new water park,” Joe shares about their holiday plans in the Bahamas, where he now resides.

“There’s a resort right here, actually, you know, a neighborhood community, let’s just say. And … I have two pools, we’ve got a beach, we [have] restaurants, bars everywhere,” he adds about the fun entertainment near his place.

The Italy native, now represented by the Dominton Talent House, says he and his girls always try to remain in contact despite being long-distance. Joe reveals he makes an effort to talk to Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, “as much as possible” via telephone or text messages.

“I mean … they’re busy, you know, sports school, you know, college,” he continues.

Joe was deported to his native Italy in October 2019 after serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud, but relocated from Europe to the Caribbean at the end of last year following his appeal to move back to the U.S. being denied.

This year, Joe tells In Touch he will be treating his daughters to special gifts over the holidays while keeping their flight home in mind, sharing, “I just basically wait until they get here, and I just get them whatever they want.”

While catching up with In Touch, Joe revealed that he and his former girlfriend, Daniela Fittipaldi, have called it quits after more than a year together, explaining he doesn’t have enough time to dedicate to a serious relationship as of now.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife and mother of his kids, Teresa Giudice, has moved on with her now-fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The couple announced their engagement in October 2021.