Ah, young love! Gia Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey fame is hardly single and ready to mingle. In fact, Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s oldest daughter is happily dating boyfriend Christian Carmichael. To learn more about the fella who stole Gia’s heart, keep reading.

When did Gia Giudice and Christian Carmichael start dating?

Gia tagged Christian in a March 2020 TikTok. However, the two didn’t become Instagram official until the following July. “Summer nights [with you],” the Montville, New Jersey, native captioned a loved-up photo of the pair at the time.

It didn’t take long before Gia’s profile was full of sweet photos with Christian, including a trip to Los Angeles and parties at Rutger’s University in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Unlike his influencer girlfriend, Christian’s Instagram account is set to private. Even so, he does have more than 8,000 followers.

How did Gia Giudice and Christian Carmichael meet?

Although it’s unclear where Christian attends college — if at all — he did grow up in New Jersey just like Gia! He attended Paramus High School, where he was a star athlete on the wrestling team.

While Christian lived in Bergen County and Gia lived in Morris County, the distance is minimal.

Has Christian Carmichael met Gia Giudice’s parents?

He sure has! In January 2022, Gia posted a photo ringing in the New Year with Christian, her sisters and dad Joe in the Bahamas. Moreover, it looks like he tagged along for a family vacation to Ortley Beach, New Jersey, in summer 2021.

Does Teresa and Joe Giudice approve of Christian Carmichael?

“Christian is an absolute doll,” a source close to the reality TV family told previously Us Weekly. “The family is just happy that Gia is happy.”

Prior to Christian, Gia sparked major romance rumors with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania‘s son, Frankie Catania. The Bravo kids attended Gia’s prom together in May 2019. That said, it looks like they’re relationship was strictly platonic!

“I’m not mad at all. As long as she is happy and he treats her right, I am happy for her,” he said during an interview with Page Six after Gia and Christian got together. “At the end of the day, she’s my friend, and if something was to happen in the future with us — time will tell.”