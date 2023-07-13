Teen Mom 2 alum Nathan Griffith was arrested for battery by strangulation, In Touch can confirm.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, July 13, in Las Vegas following an incident between Griffith, 35, and a family member. He is currently in custody at Clark County Jail.

Griffith’s bail was set at $5K and he is due to appear in court on Thursday, July 13, at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Police received a call around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, and reported to a home Griffith was staying at, according to TMZ. Authorities conducted an investigation before they placed the former reality star in handcuffs for allegedly committing the crime against a family member.

The arrest is not Griffith’s first run-in with the law. He was previously arrested in North Carolina for driving under the influence in 2019.

“We got a call at around 5:23 pm about a person unconscious in a vehicle at the Harris Teeter. When the fire department arrived on the scene, they found that the vehicle was running and determined the nature of the call was not medical, so they contacted PD,” the Cary Police Department told People. “Our officer arrived on the scene, conducted a DWI investigation, formed the opinion that he was impaired and placed him under arrest.”

An arrested warrant was issued against the MTV star in March 2021 when he failed to appear in court for the DWI charges. However, it was determined just hours later that the order for arrest was a mistake and it was recalled, according to TMZ.

More recently, Griffith was arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, and charged with domestic battery in February, In Touch confirmed at the time.

Griffith’s brother-in-law called police and stated that the former model called him to discuss his mental state, according to the police report obtained by In Touch. Griffith said he “lost it” and choked his girlfriend, Victoria Ruggiero.

Griffith was reportedly uncooperative when responding officers arrived to the scene. Ruggiero explained she was alone in a room when Griffith entered and became physically aggressive. She told officers that she couldn’t detail exactly what happened during the incident because she “blacked out.”

Following the arrest, Griffith was scheduled to appear in court on March 27. However, he never made it to the court dates because the case was disposed on March 9.

Griffith is best known for appearing on Teen Mom 2 alongside his ex Jenelle Evans. The pair welcomed their son, Kaiser, in 2014, while Griffith proposed in January 2015. However, they never made it down the aisle and split in August 2015.

The former couple got into a heated custody battle in 2019 after CPS removed Kaiser from Evans’ home during an investigation following an incident where her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family’s dog on their property. Evans and Eason ultimately regained custody of Kaiser and their daughter, Ensley, after a judge dismissed the case.