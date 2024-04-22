Teen Mom star Maci Bookout owes more than $150,000 in federal taxes ​from 2024, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Maci, 32, currently has two tax liens that were filed ​for the fiscal year. The first is worth $49,383.00, and the second is for the amount of $105,346.00, according to online records filed on February 2, 2024, and viewed by In Touch.

Maci shares the $105,346.00 lien with husband Taylor McKinney, who is listed as “Debtor 2” in the filing. Maci is the only debtor listed for the $49,383.00 lien.

Her latest tax liens come after In Touch exclusively reported that she owed a $14,227.00 tax lien, according to online records filed on May 24, 2023. Additionally, the mother of three owed the state of California $12,569.00 from the year 2017.

Maci has had several money problems over the years. Back in 2014, In Touch confirmed that the MTV personality owed $78,308 to the IRS from 2011. However, she has since paid off the debt.

Fans first got to know the Tennessee native when she made her reality TV debut during the premiere episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2009. At the time, she and her then-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, welcomed their son, Bentley.

While Maci and Ryan, 36, split in 2013, the exes have continued to appear on the franchise as they document their lives as parents.

Despite spending more than a decade on TV, Maci recently revealed that she and her husband, Taylor, 35, have considered ending their time on Teen Mom.

“I think I’ve just gotten to a point where, for me, it’s like, man, everything is just … it’s just not what you see on the show,” Maci exclusively told In Touch in an interview published on April 4. “Every move we make is just so public and then everything with our kids is just so public. You can’t really go out in public and be left alone, which isn’t a bad thing.”

Maci then acknowledged that part of her life will always be in the spotlight, even if she quits the show. “Even if we left reality TV, everything would still be so public,” she explained. “They’re not just going to forget that we exist and not care. So if we expect to leave and then just be left alone, that’s never going to happen. So it’s like … might as well keep trying to help people, keep trying to put real stuff out there for people to see, to laugh at. Or to judge, whatever. But hopefully if it can help one person or one family, then [it] sounds good to me.”

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

Taylor added that filming can be “overwhelming,” though he and Maci “try to make the best of it.”

“When somebody comes up – and you can kind of lose sight of this – but somebody will come up in public and just say, ‘Hey, your guys’ story helps me a lot. I appreciate what you’re doing,’” Taylor – who married Maci in 2016 – shared. “And I forget that sometimes. Because we’re just going through our everyday life that you forget that people watch and relate to it and it helps them.”

Reporting by Nate Grant