Teen Mom star Maci Bookout owes thousands of dollars to the state of California, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Maci, 31, currently owes a $14,227.00 tax lien, according to online records filed on May 24, 2023, viewed by In Touch. Additionally, the MTV personality owes the state $12,569.00 from the year 2017.

This is not the first time Maci has faced money woes. Back in 2014, In Touch confirmed that the Tennessee native owed the IRS $78,308 from 2011. She has since paid off the debt.

Maci made her reality TV debut during the premiere episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2009, where fans watched her and her then-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, welcome their son, Bentley.

After the couple split in 2009, fans watched them face ups and downs as they navigated coparenting Bentley, 14. However, Maci revealed that she and Ryan, 35, are on better terms while exclusively speaking to In Touch in July.

“We’ve still been communicating. He calls pretty regularly,” Maci said of her ex, who was serving time in prison at the time of the interview conducted. ​Ryan has since been released and is currently in an inpatient rehab facility, In Touch confirmed on July 14.

While she acknowledged that “there’s a lot going on” amid Ryan’s ongoing legal drama, she noted that they’re “better than we have been in the past.”

While Ryan has faced several legal issues over the years, his most recent drama began when he was arrested in February and charged with harassment and possession of a controlled substance after he violated an order of protection by his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer). The legal troubles continued when he was arrested on March 1 for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Most of the charges stemming from Ryan’s arrests were dropped during a March 14 court hearing and he was ordered to complete six months in rehab after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. However, the charge was later dismissed. The TV personality checked himself out of a rehab center in Austin, Texas, after just two weeks of treatment and was arrested again on April 7 when he was found unresponsive in his truck.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

The father of three – who shares son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3, with Mackenzie, 26 – was “removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch.

Ryan was sentenced to serve just under one year in prison during an April 20 court hearing. However, Judge Starnes announced that Ryan would be given a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program after serving three months behind bars, according to court records viewed by In Touch.

Maci also shared an update about how Ryan was doing in prison while speaking to In Touch. “He’s doing well. As good as he can be doing,” she said at the time. “Nothing new really to report besides that.”