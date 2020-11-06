Putting her foot down. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed why she doesn‘t want to date someone with kids after welcoming baby No. 4 in July.

“Part of me wants to try casual dating just to see what it’s like,” the 28-year-old said on the Thursday, November 5, episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. However, she worried about not being able to “talk to people” following her hot and cold relationship with ex Chris Lopez. “I don’t have anything in common.”

When the Hustle and Heart author’s cohost, Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley, questioned why she felt that way, Kailyn didn’t mince words. “I have four f–king kids! I don’t have anything in common with any man. Cause I’m not gonna date someone who has kids,” the MTV personality said. “I’m just not gonna do it. Like, I will not, and we’ve had that conversation.”

While spilling all of the hot tea about her love life, Kailyn admitted she’s never actually tried finding a match on a dating app. “Also, I feel like I couldn’t do a dating app just because I’m on TV, I feel like people would seek me out,” she said.

“I’m not opposed to dating apps,” the 16 and Pregnant alum clarified. “I think if I was not on TV, I would use them. But also, I’m so awkward that I don’t know how I would be on a first date. Like, I don’t eat in front of someone for like 10 weeks.”

Lindsie was shocked to hear Kailyn’s confession, but the mom of four doubled down and said she is not trying to go for a meal with a new suitor, adding, “Do not take me out on a date where I have to eat in front of you because I won’t.”

Kailyn even shed some light on where she stands with ex-husband Javi Marroquin following their 2017 divorce in the same podcast episode. “I have a weird, unspoken loyalty to him that I have not figured out yet and I would always wish the best for him,” she said, despite their recent turmoil on Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn also vowed to stop “fighting” with all of her exes going forward on the November 3 episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast.

The reality star shares 6-year-old son Lincoln with Javi, 10-year-old son Isaac with Jo Rivera and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months, with former flame Chris, 26.

