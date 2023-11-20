Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry celebrated her son Rio’s 1st birthday with an epic Grinch-themed party.

“I have soaked up every minute of this past year with Rio,” Kailyn, 31, wrote via Instagram alongside a video from inside the bash on Monday, November 20. “I cannot believe how fast it went. Happy birthday to the best baby! You’re a mean ONE.”

Her home was decked out with festive decorations, including a Grinch cut out, green and red balloons and a sign that read, “Rio’s a Mean One.”

The party included several sweet treats, such as a multiple Grinch-decorated cake and cookies, while Rio – who Kailyn shares with boyfriend Elijah Scott – was even shown enjoying one of the cakes as his parents watched.

The former reality star made sure to capture the memories from the milestone birthday celebration by taking several polaroid photos of Rio with his four older brothers, Isaac, 13, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 5, and Creed, 2.

Shortly after Kailyn posted the video, several of her fans took to the comments section to gush about how cute Rio is. “Aww Kail you make such cute babies!” one person commented. Another social media user added, “He is so precious.”

Kailyn initially kept her pregnancy with baby No. 5 and Rio’s birth a secret, though confirmed that she and Elijah, 25, welcomed their first child together during an October episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. At the time, she explained that she kept her son’s arrival a secret because she had “a show in the works.”

“When I was essentially bamboozled into having to give all of this information to Teen Mom 2 in order to go forward with my new show, I pulled back and said, ‘Never mind. I’m not giving this to Teen Mom 2 in order to get my own show,’” Kailyn explained. “This is my own show.”

One week after she revealed Rio’s birth, Kailyn confirmed that she and Elijah were expecting twins. The MTV alum later gave birth to babies No. 6 and 7, a boy and a girl, on November 3, according to multiple reports. However, neither she nor Elijah have publicly commented on the birth of the twins.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn shared the video from Rio’s birthday party two weeks after she explained why she wasn’t posting photos of his whole face on social media.

“I love that he’s had his privacy. [My son] Isaac said for me to wait until Rio can tell me if he wants his face online or not,” she stated while sharing a photo that only showed Rio’s profile. “I thought about maybe in a family photo or something when we get them done again.”

However, Kailyn did reveal which parent Rio resembles the most. “Some of his faces and mannerisms are like Elijah, but other than that, I think he just looks like himself,” she admitted while participating in a Q&A with fans. “I don’t see anyone yet.”